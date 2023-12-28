North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for bolstered war readiness to repel what he said were unprecedented US-led confrontational moves in comments during a key political meeting tasked with setting state objectives for 2024, state media reported.

Kim’s comments indicated once again that North Korea will likely continue weapons tests to modernize its nuclear arsenal for the time being. But observers say Kim likely hopes to eventually use his boosted arsenal as leverage in diplomacy with Washington, possibly after the US presidential election in November next year.

During Wednesday’s second-day session of the ruling party’s plenary meeting, Kim set forth unspecified tasks for the military and the munitions industry to “further accelerate the war preparations" in the face of “(anti-North Korea) confrontation moves by the US and its vassal forces unprecedented in history," the official Korean Central News Agency said on Thursday.

It said Kim also clarified the party’s stance on expanding North Korea’s strategic cooperation with anti-imperialist countries amid the world’s rapidly changing geopolitical situation. KCNA said Kim spoke about the direction of the North’s dealings with South Korea as well but didn't elaborate.

The Workers’ Party meeting is expected to last several days, and state media are expected to publicize details of its discussions after it ends, likely on December 31. Experts say North Korea is expected to come up with pledges and steps to strengthen its nuclear attack capability and expand cooperation with Russia and China, which are also locked in separate confrontations with the US.