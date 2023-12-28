At least ten people have been killed and nearly 60 injured in a road accident in northwestern Türkiye.

The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway near the Dagdibi neighbourhood of Sakarya province, according to Anadolu Agency.

The governor of Sakarya province, Yasar Karadeniz, told local media that 59 people were injured and taken to hospital.

The gendarmerie, health, fire brigade, Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), and highway teams were dispatched to the scene.