Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully neutralised Eymen Coli, the so-called security officer of the PKK terrorist organisation in the Qamishli district of Syria, according to security sources.

Eymen Coli was on MIT's priority list due to his role in organising attacks against the Turkish security forces along the border.

The MIT, gathering intelligence from field agents, confirmed Eymen Coli's high-ranking position within the organisation's leadership in Syria.

Following this intelligence, the decision was made to proceed with an operation targeting Coli.

The operation neutralised Coli, who had been a significant figure in the PKK/YPG's operations in the region.

Who is Eymen Coli?

Eymen Coli, a native of Amuda, Syria, joined the organisational activities of the PKK terror group in 2013, engaging in armed operations in Syria.