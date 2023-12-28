AK Party's Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson, Omer Celik, has declared that the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are null and void.

Celik lashed out at Netanyahu's remarks on President Erdogan in an X post shared on Thursday.

Emphasising Netanyahu's history of indiscriminate aggression against civilian people, he stated "The words of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has committed the most brutal aggression in history without any distinction towards civilians, against our esteemed President, are null and void."

Describing Netanyahu's actions as "war crimes, crimes against humanity, and attempted genocide against Palestinians," Celik asserted that the Israeli PM would be remembered with disdain and eventually held accountable before the law.

"The fight against terrorism in Türkiye is the most legitimate struggle in the world, conducted within the framework of the law," he responded to the Israeli PM who tried to overshadow Türkiye's counter-terrorism efforts.

"Türkiye's struggle against terrorism is in full compliance with all the rules of international law," he said.