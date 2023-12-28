WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chilean mining giants join forces to boost lithium production
From 2025 to 2060, Codelco and SQM will collaborate in the desert to extract 300,000 tons of lithium annually, a crucial component in the production of electric car batteries, as well as in cell phones and other electronics.
Chilean mining giants join forces to boost lithium production
Chile envisions a promising role in the global green revolution, as the Atacama Desert houses one of the world's largest lithium reserves, a key component in the shift towards sustainability/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2023

Chile's state-owned Codelco mining company, the world's top copper producer, on Wednesday announced an "unprecedented" alliance with private mining giant SQM, aiming to nearly double lithium extraction in the Atacama Desert.

The companies will partner from 2025 to 2060, working in the desert to extract 300,000 tons per year of lithium, used to manufacture electric car batteries, as well as those in cell phones and other electronics. In 2022, SQM extracted 168,000 tons of lithium there.

"This is an unprecedented milestone in the Chilean mining industry and a concrete advance to achieve fair and sustainable development," Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on national television.

Codelco accounts for about eight percent of the global copper supply while Chile's SQM is a large lithium exploration company.

Related'Oil of the 21st century': Iran discovers large lithium deposit

Chile's vision for a green future

RECOMMENDED

Chile sees a bright future for itself as the Atacama Desert holds one of the world's largest reserves of lithium, a soft metal.

The demand for lithium has grown strongly in recent years as the world seeks to move away from fossil fuels.

In April, Boric's government announced a "national lithium strategy," which would include state control of the entire production cycle of lithium--of which Chile is the world's second-largest producer.

Lithium represented 8.2 percent of the total exports of Chile in 2022, with China, South Korea and Japan as the main destinations.

RelatedSaudi Arabia touts vertical living in Neom's zero-carbon city
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem