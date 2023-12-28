Istanbul-based Dream Games’ puzzle app "Royal Match" has emerged as the new leader in global mobile gaming revenue, surpassing even the Microsoft-owned Candy Crush Saga.

The triumph arrives against the backdrop of a challenging 12 months for the gaming industry, signifying a notable milestone for the small Turkish development team.

With a staggering revenue of $82.62 million, "Royal Match" has claimed the title of the world's highest-grossing mobile game.

Dream Games, a unicorn with a valuation of $2.75 billion in 2021, has solidified its status as one of Türkiye's premier gaming companies, achieving the remarkable feat of doubling its revenue this year.

"Royal Match" managed to dethrone the reigning champion, Candy Crush Saga, which had held the top spot for the past decade with a revenue of $76.13 million.

The Istanbul-developed puzzle app has not only surpassed the industry giant in terms of revenue but has also garnered attention as the most downloaded free puzzle game globally on both Google Play and the App Store in July.

Related How young Turks ushered in a gaming revolution in Türkiye

In the same period, "Royal Match" secured a remarkable 16 million downloads across both platforms, reinforcing its position as the leading puzzle game.

Meanwhile, Candy Crush Saga trailed behind with 13.8 million downloads, landing in the second spot on the list of most downloaded puzzle games.

Royal Match is an engaging "match-three" puzzle game, inviting players to strategically align tiles or icons in order to clear a grid and unlock exciting challenges.

The game has nearly 55 million active users who spend more money on average than Candy Crush’s 160 million users.

Dream Games heavily invested in advertisement to attract more new players.