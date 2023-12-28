WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli teen sentenced to prison for refusing Gaza war service
Tal Mitnick is the first Israeli to be imprisoned over opposition to the Gaza war since the outbreak of conflict on Oct. 7.
Israeli teen sentenced to prison for refusing Gaza war service
In August, over 200 Israeli high schoolers announced rejection of military service, citing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
December 28, 2023

An Israeli military court has sentenced a teen to 30 days in prison for refusing army service in opposition to the ongoing Tel Aviv's offensive in Gaza.

"I refuse to believe that more violence will bring security, I refuse to take part in a war of revenge," Tal Mitnick, 18, said in a statement cited by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

"In a world full of corrupt interests in which we live, violence and war are another way to increase support for the government and silence criticism," he added.

"We must recognise the fact that after weeks of the ground operation in Gaza, at the end of the day - negotiations, an agreement, brought back the hostages. It was actually military action that caused them to be killed,” Mitnick said.

"Because of the criminal lie that 'there are no innocent civilians in Gaza,' even hostages waving a white flag shouting in Hebrew were shot to death. I don't want to imagine how many similar cases there were not investigated because the victims were born on the wrong side of the fence."

The teen is the first Israeli to be imprisoned over his opposition to the Gaza war since the outbreak of the conflict on Oct. 7.

According to a statement by his representatives, he is expected to be slapped with other jail sentences after his initial release.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedLive blog: Gaza death toll soars as 210 killed in past 24 hours — ministry

Youths rejecting military service

In August, over 200 Israeli high schoolers announced rejection of military service, citing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 21,110 Palestinians have since been killed and 55,243 others injured, according to local health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

RelatedUN warns of impending health catastrophe in Gaza amid Israeli bombs
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem