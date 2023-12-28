A NASA telescope has captured the biggest solar flare – an immense pulse of high-energy radiation – managing to shine a rare spotlight on one of the most destructive yet little-known powers in the universe.

The solar flare was recorded earlier this month when it briefly knocked out radio communication on Earth.

The flare from the Sun – the closest star to Earth – was categorised under X class, the most potent among the three categories, with C being the weakest and M in the middle.

Solar flares are triggered when magnetic fields on the Sun's surface break and emit plasma into space.

While a solar flare is a brilliant flash of light, it can unleash another phenomenon called the coronal mass ejection, an immense cloud of magnetised particles hurled into space, sometimes toward Earth.

The latest cosmic event is also said to have unleashed a CME that is believed to have an "Earth-directed component" and is moving at over 2,100 km/s (4.7 million mph).

The solar flare is believed to have occurred on the Sun's surface 93m miles away and hit communications networks due to its magnitude.

Such incidents also pose a risk to power systems, navigational signals and spacecraft.

Eye in the sky

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft, which has been around since 2010 orbiting Earth and monitoring the Sun, recorded the incident in high ultraviolet light.

The outburst appeared as an incredible concentration of high energy radiation or bright flash, more commonly known as a solar flare.

The eruption reportedly occurred in the Sun's far northwesterly area at 12.02 pm EST.

Most X-class solar flares are typically graded from 1-9, while the recent phenomena were graded X2.8.

The incident is understood to be the most powerful solar flare since September 2017, according to Space.com, an online outlet dedicated to space exploration, astronomy and skywatching.