Türkiye's unmanned combat aircraft ANKA III makes its maiden flight
“Hopefully, our aircraft will make a strong contribution to the defence of our country with its advanced technologies, design and features,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
ANKA III has a high payload carrying capacity, and is less visible on radar with its tailless structure. / Photo: AA   / AA
December 28, 2023

Türkiye's new generation air combat fighter ANKA III made its maiden flight, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

ANKA III is a system that is faster thanks to its jet engine, has a high payload carrying capacity, and is less visible on radar with its tailless structure, according to the producer Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The uncrewed combat aerial vehicle provides different missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence, with air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition, and radar systems.

It will be able to perform many tasks such as operation and communication relay together with other friendly elements.

Its maximum speed is 0.7 mach and maximum altitude is 40,000 feet.

“Hopefully, our aircraft will make a strong contribution to the defence of our country with its advanced technologies, design and features,” Erdogan said on X.

SOURCE:AA
