Türkiye has intensified diplomatic efforts to halt the escalating conflict in the Middle East, urging an immediate ceasefire and a return to negotiations as fighting between the United States, Israel and Iran risks plunging the wider region into turmoil.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara on Thursday with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara was in active dialogue with both Tehran and Washington to help bring the war to an end.

“We are more than ever at a moment when negotiation and dialogue are indispensable. Our efforts in this direction will continue. We are speaking both with the Iranian side and with the American side,” Fidan said.

He stressed that Türkiye’s priority was to prevent further escalation.

“In recent days, we have experienced the most intense moments of the war. The question is what chances there are for negotiations and to what extent this is possible,” he added. “This war should end as soon as possible.”

The conflict erupted on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a joint air offensive on Iran, triggering a wave of retaliation by Tehran using drones and missiles targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and several Gulf states hosting US military assets.

The strikes have according to Iranian authorities killed more than 1,300 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as over 150 schoolgirls, further inflaming tensions across the region.

Türkiye opposes destabilisation of Iran

Fidan also warned against attempts to exploit internal divisions in Iran amid the conflict.

Ankara remains “completely opposed to any plan that aims to provoke civil war in Iran and fuel conflicts along ethnic or religious fault lines,” he said.

He stressed that Iran’s territorial integrity must be respected and cautioned against efforts to destabilise the country by exploiting ethnic or sectarian tensions.

“We are against plans aimed at triggering a civil war in Iran and provoking conflicts along ethnic and religious fault lines,” Fidan said, adding that Ankara would not allow such efforts.

Calls to prevent regional spillover

The Turkish foreign minister also criticised Israel’s continued bombardment of Lebanon, warning that it risks pushing the country towards collapse.

“Israel’s attacks must end before the Lebanese state collapses,” he said, noting that the fighting has displaced around one million people.

Such a scenario, he warned, would have severe consequences for the broader Middle East, particularly neighbouring countries.

Lebanon was drawn into the war after the Iran-backed group Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel following the killing of Khamenei in the US-Israeli strikes.