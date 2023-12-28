CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Ugandan chef Mama D breaks world record with 123-hour cooking marathon
Chef Dorcus Mirembe, also known as Mama D, began her culinary journey on Dec. 23 and plans to continue until Dec. 31.
Ugandan chef Mama D breaks world record with 123-hour cooking marathon
Official recognition is awaiting the announcement of the Guinness World Records judges. / Photo: X/mama_ds_keychen
By Emir Isci
December 28, 2023

Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D, set a Guinness World Record as an individual by breaking an Irishman's record for cooking for nearly 120 hours.

Mama D's current cooking time is 123 hours and 20 minutes, counting from the time this report was filed.

She began her cooking journey on Dec. 23 and is attempting to continue until Dec. 31.

The individual record for the longest cook-a-thon was held by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who set it in Japan earlier this year for cooking from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

Numerous Ugandans have flocked to her cooking venue to offer all forms of support from financial to moral.

Government officials, businesspeople, and celebrities have all rallied her around by sending messages through different social media platforms, while many others have physically visited her at her restaurant near Kampala.

Various food companies have generously provided her with cooking supplies and other essential items.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedNigeria chef breaks world record for longest solo cooking

Inspiration behind the challenge

She told Anadolu that during her culinary challenge, she cooked dishes from all over Uganda and is offering all of the cooked food for free.

"All food is free… it is such people who keep us going. All one needs is to have the appetite, that’s all. Whoever eats encourages me," she said.

She explained that she was inspired to take on the challenge because of the variety of foods available in the country.

"Uganda is bestowed with an abundance of traditional foods and I want to showcase them to the world, to be the ambassador for the wonderful diverse cuisines of Uganda, the pearl of Africa," she added.

Official recognition is awaiting the announcement of the Guinness World Records judges.

RelatedHistory on the menu: 'World's best restaurant' in Spain to reopen as museum
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem