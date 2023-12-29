The five Palestinian resistance factions have agreed on a national solution involving the formation of a unity government, rejecting "all solutions and scenarios for the so-called future of the Gaza Strip" after the end of the war waged by Israel.

During a meeting early on Friday attended by representatives of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command in the Lebanese capital Beirut, they emphasised the "necessity to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip before achieving any prisoner exchange deal," according to a statement issued by Hamas.

The statement also said "the factions agreed on the necessity of confronting the results of the war on our people with a unified struggle strategy, repositioning our cause as a national liberation issue."

In this context, the factions agreed to "present several proposals to the national collective, the first of which is to call for a comprehensive and binding national meeting that includes all parties without exception to implement what has been agreed upon in previous national dialogues and to address the consequences of the war."

According to the statement, they also agreed "to develop and enhance the Palestinian political system on democratic foundations through general elections involving everyone, according to the full proportional representation system."

The Palestinian territories of the occupied West Bank and Gaza have been politically divided since June 2007 due to sharp disagreements between the Fatah and Hamas movements. Hamas won a majority in the legislative elections of 2006. Since then, it has governed Gaza, and Fatah has governed the occupied West Bank.

Regarding the war on Gaza, the statement said the participants discussed "immediate and urgent tasks, starting with an immediate end to the war of genocide, scorched earth (policy) and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip."

"The attendees stressed breaking the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, starting to bring in relief and medical aid and fuel, supplying our people with all the necessities of life, and transporting seriously wounded cases abroad for treatment."

According to the statement, the attendees also "stressed the importance of the Arab, Islamic and international commitment to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the necessity of launching an international initiative for reconstruction and providing urgently prepared housing pending reconstruction to strengthen the steadfastness of our people in their land."

In this context, the assembled factions reiterated their position on the necessity of "a final ceasefire and [end to] all acts of Zionist aggression and the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip as a condition before carrying out a prisoner exchange and on the basis of all for all."

In recent days, official and private Israeli and Arabic media outlets have reported on negotiations between Israel and Hamas under the auspices of Egypt and Qatar regarding a prisoner swap deal between the two parties.

However, no official statements or positions have been issued by Hamas, Egypt or Qatar regarding the negotiations or proposals presented to the factions and Israel.

Hamas opposes any US, Israel-imposed govt

On Thursday, Osama Hamdan, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' top representative in Lebanon and a member of its politburo, said Hamas was open to any proposal for a final and complete ceasefire in besieged Gaza, but will not tolerate administrations imposed by "Zionist" Israel or its ally US.

Hamdan emphasised during a press conference that Hamas is open to any proposal for a final and complete ceasefire in Gaza, but warned "Our people want not a fragmented or temporary but a complete ceasefire."

As for the tiny enclave's post-war governance, Hamdan said it would be a "decision of the Palestinian people alone" and that Palestinians in Gaza would "not accept a leadership that comes on the back of a Zionist or American tank or under the protection of this tank."

Egypt had prepared a "preliminary proposal" for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza on December 27. Diaa Rashwan, chairman of the Egyptian State Information Service, said on Thursday that they have not yet received an official response from the parties to the proposal.