Maine's Democratic Secretary of State has removed former president Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot under the Constitution's insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally in a decision that has potential Electoral College consequences.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows concluded on Thursday that Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024, incited an insurrection when he spread claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and then urged his supporters to march on the Capitol to stop lawmakers from certifying the vote.

The decision follows a December ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Colorado is a Democratic-leaning state that is not expected to be competitive for Republicans in November.

Bellows' decision came one day after Trump's lawyers asked her to disqualify herself over tweets that they said showed bias.

She called the US Capitol attack an "insurrection" and bemoaned that the US Senate didn't convict Trump after being impeached by the US House.

Bellows won't have the final word on Trump's political career. Her decision can be appealed to Maine's courts. The US Supreme Court is alos expected to make a final decision on whether Trump can still run for president early next year.

Trump to appeal ruling

Activists have asked state election officials across the country to remove Trump from their states' primary ballots under Section 3.