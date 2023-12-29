The UK government had tried to help Greece secure the Parthenon Marbles on loan two decades ago in a bid to drum up support for London's 2012 Olympics bid, according to released files.

Internal British government correspondence from 2002 and 2003 about the Parthenon friezes, also known as the Elgin Marbles, was revealed in files on Friday, as the issue continues to dog UK-Greece relations.

The 2,500-year-old sculptures were taken from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Thomas Bruce, the earl of Elgin, and subsequently handed to the British Museum.

Greece maintains the marbles - a major draw for visitors at the world-famous London museum - were stolen, while the UK insists they were obtained legally and should remain on display in the British capital.

Related Greek PM insists UK to return Parthenon Sculptures from British Museum

In the early 2000s, progress on resolving the thorn in bilateral ties appeared imminent.

Greece proposed a then-novel solution, suggesting the friezes return to Athens in the form of a long-term loan, bypassing the issue of ownership.

The country was keen for the sculptures to go on display in the Greek capital - at a new museum being built on the Acropolis - to coincide with the 2004 Olympic Games set to be held there.

At the same time, then-UK leader Tony Blair and his government were stepping up lobbying efforts to secure the 2012 Olympics for London.