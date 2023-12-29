Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Omer Abdullah al Dahham codenamed Abu Dahham, who was involved in planning actions against Turkish soldiers in the areas of Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations.

Al Dahham was a key figure responsible for organising attacks against Turkish military personnel. He held a purported leadership position in the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG 's so called intelligence unit in Tabqa, Syria.

His involvement in orchestrating terrorist attacks on Turkish military bases in the areas of Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations dates back to 2017.

After detecting al Dahham's activities in the Euphrates Shield and the Peace Spring areas, Turkish intelligence initiated surveillance through a special team.

The terrorist was neutralised by MIT with a pinpoint operation in Tabqa.

Related Türkiye resolutely continues anti-terror operations: President Erdogan

More than 2,200 terrorists neutralised this year