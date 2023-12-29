TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK terrorist in Syria
Omer Abdullah al Dahham's involvement in orchestrating terrorist attacks on Turkish military bases in the areas of Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations dates back to 2017.
Al Dahham held a purported leadership position in the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG 's so called intelligence unit in Tabqa, Syria. / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 29, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Omer Abdullah al Dahham codenamed Abu Dahham, who was involved in planning actions against Turkish soldiers in the areas of Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations.

Al Dahham was a key figure responsible for organising attacks against Turkish military personnel. He held a purported leadership position in the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG 's so called intelligence unit in Tabqa, Syria.

His involvement in orchestrating terrorist attacks on Turkish military bases in the areas of Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations dates back to 2017.

After detecting al Dahham's activities in the Euphrates Shield and the Peace Spring areas, Turkish intelligence initiated surveillance through a special team.

The terrorist was neutralised by MIT with a pinpoint operation in Tabqa.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

More than 2,200 terrorists were "neutralised" since January 1.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

