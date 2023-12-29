Türkiye's foreign trade deficit narrowed by 32.6% year-on-year in November, the country's statistical authority has said.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday that the deficit was at $5.9 billion in November, down from $8.8 billion in the same month last year.

The country's exports rose 5.2% to $22.99 billion monthly, while imports dropped 5.7% to $28.9 billion annually. In the first 11 months, exports totalled $232.8 billion, up 0.7%, while imports amounted to $332.7 billion, climbing 0.5%.

The foreign trade gap rose 0.1% year-on-year in January-November to $99.9 billion.