Türkiye can benefit from an expected global liquefied natural gas (LNG) production boom projected for 2025, thanks to its extensive infrastructure, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In an interview with Anadolu in Istanbul, Fatih Birol, the head of the IEA, recommended that Türkiye avail of this anticipated LNG boom that is poised to start in 2025.

According to Birol, this LNG upsurge will come with the commissioning of new facilities in many countries that will see an unprecedented rise in LNG supplies.

Advising possible deals should be made in the light of this data, Birol said as after 2025, “the hand of gas importer countries will become stronger” in gas agreement negotiations.

He advised that Türkiye use its vast gas infrastructure to increase gas imports for export to Europe, a region that is in great need of LNG supplies.

Türkiye has seven international natural gas pipelines, five LNG facilities, including three floating storage and regasification units (FSRU), and two underground natural gas storage facilities.

This year, Türkiye signed gas supply agreements with Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

The country aims to become a key gas hub in the region, excel as an exporter and be an effective manager of the gas it provides.

Diversification of energy import sources vital for independence