Drawing attention to the humanitarian tragedy in Palestine's Gaza through the eyes of children, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications has opened an art exhibit consisting of paintings and drawings by the children of Gaza.

"Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Child Artists Exhibition" was opened in Istanbul Taksim Square on Friday with the participation of Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan and Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

"We must be the voice of the Palestinian children whose most essential right, the right to life, has been taken away (by Israel)," the first lady said, stressing that Türkiye continues intensive efforts to put an end to Israel's atrocities against Palestinians.

Altun voiced the same sentiment as he vowed that Türkiye would never take a step back from voicing the truth, and would never give up defending the just cause of the innocent children who were killed.

"Israel's cruelty can no longer be legitimised in any way. ... These lines show beyond any doubt that Israel is fearlessly targeting children and the future of Palestine, committing grave war crimes and aiming for genocide," the communications director stressed.

Depicting war and destruction