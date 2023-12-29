Israel’s recent airstrike outside Damascus resulted in the death of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior advisor for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The subsequent outcry, denunciation and castigation of the strike from Tehran demonstrates the gravity of the attack and how it is perceived in Iran.

The strike follows a barrage of similar incursions into neighbouring Lebanon and Syria from Israeli forces since its war on Gaza commenced in October. The most recent strike has cast a spotlight on the tenuous security situation in the wider Middle East.

Withconfrontations between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon becoming more pronounced, this strike on one of the oldest advisers of the IRGC in Syria risks augmenting the Iranian proxy warfare threat in the region and sets a dangerous precedent for peace and stability.

The reasons are many. Firstly,Mousavi’s status in the IRGC was robust. He was responsible for coordinating the longstanding military alliance between President Bashar al Assad’s regime in Damascus and Ebrahim Raisi’s government in Tehran, which is precisely what has angered Iran.

Some even considered him to be akin to a second Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force in the IRGC who was killed by the US in 2020.

In Tehran, news of Mousavi’s death caused news transmissions on state television to be interrupted, with Mousavi being hailed as the Revolutionary Guard’s oldest advisors in Syria. Furthermore, Iran’s ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari condemned the attack, saying thatMousavi was a diplomat who was performing his regular duties and was killed after returning from work.

Israeli defence forces have not commented on Mousavi’s killing, except to say, “the Israeli military obviously has a job to protect the security interests of Israel.”

How will this strike inflame tensions in the Middle East? One just needs to examine events which have taken place after the killing of Mousavi in Syria. On Wednesday, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which consists of a loose alliance of Tehran-backed Shia militias, claimed an attack on the Eliad settlement in the Golan Heights.

The drone attack carrying explosives which crashed in Eliad was also confirmed by the Israeli army. This followed a funeral session held for Mousavi in the cities of Najaf and Karbala. The same day, drone attacks from Lebanon were intercepted by the Israeli military in the Krayot area of northern Israel.

Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels witnessed the United States Treasury Department imposing sanctions on a group of money exchange services that it claims helped Iran transfer millions of dollars to them over attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Alongside the stepping up of Iranian-backed militia activity, the statements from Iran on the Mousavi killing are sharply different from its response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020 in a US-led airstrike.