Argentina's Milei formally rejects BRICS membership offer
The letters signed by President Javier Milei and published by several media outlets states that Argentina's membership is "not considered appropriate at this time."
During his election campaign, Milei had said "our geopolitical alignment is with the United States and Israel. We are not going to ally with communists." / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
December 29, 2023

Argentine President Javier Milei has sent letters to BRICS leaders to formalise his decision to reject an invitation to join the grouping of major emerging economies, the presidency said.

The bloc - made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in August announced it was admitting six new members in a bid to counter the Western-led global order.

The membership of Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates was due to take effect from January 1, 2024.

The letters signed by Milei and published by several media houses said Argentina's membership was "not considered appropriate at this time."

In his letters, he said his foreign policy "differs in many aspects from that of the previous government. In this sense, some decisions made by the previous administration will be reviewed."

Anti-BRICS

The libertarian outsider Milei took office this month after his resounding defeat of Argentina's traditional political parties, and he had vowed on the campaign trail not to join BRICS.

During his election campaign, Milei said "our geopolitical alignment is with the United States and Israel. We are not going to ally with communists."

Despite vowing to cut ties with major trading partners China and Brazil, he has taken a more conciliatory tone since coming to office.

SOURCE:AFP
