Turkish security forces carried out air operations in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, destroying 16 terror targets and “neutralising” many terrorists, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The operations were conducted in the Gara, Metina, Hakurk, and Asos regions to prevent terrorist attacks on Türkiye and its security forces from northern Iraq by neutralising members of the terror group PKK and other terrorist elements, as well as to ensure border security in line with Türkiye’s self-defence rights under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the statement said on Friday.

The targets included caves, bunkers, shelters, and warehouses considered to be housing ringleaders of the terrorist PKK, it said.

A large number of terrorists were also "neutralised" in the operations, during which Turkish-made munitions were used, the ministry added.

Turkish security forces will persist with determination in the fight against terrorism until there is no terrorist left, ensuring the survival and security of the country and people, it said.