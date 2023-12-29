TÜRKİYE
Turkish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia postponed
Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Turkish football body announce game postponed with joint decision.
Both teams decided not to show up in the final game. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 29, 2023

The Turkish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia has been postponed before the Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray match kicked off.

Galatasaray, the defending Turkish Super Lig champions, was set to take on Fenerbahce, the winners of the Turkish Cup last season, in the annual Super Cup match at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Friday evening.

In a statement, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that the match “was postponed due to some problems in the organisation with the joint decision of the clubs” and the Turkish football body.

The governing body of Turkish football thanked the Saudi Football Federation and relevant institutions for their efforts in the organisation of the Super Cup.

Both teams decided not to show up in the final game after negotiations between the Turkish Football Federation, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Saudi officials failed.

SOURCE:AA
