Saturday, December 30, 2023

1748 GMT — The United Nations Security Council will convene at Russia's request to discuss what Moscow claims was a deadly Ukrainian strike on the city of Belgorod, the Russian mission to the UN said.

"Today... at 4 pm New York (2100 GMT) time a meeting of the UN Security Council requested by Russia will take place in connection with the strikes on Belgorod," Russia's mission said on social media on Saturday.

Three other council members, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the meeting to AFP.

Russia accused Ukraine of targeting the city of Belgorod with missiles and rockets, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens more in an attack Moscow warned would "not go unpunished."

1823 GMT — Russian strikes in Kharkiv wound at least 8: officials

A Russian attack on central Kharkiv injured eight people, striking a medical institution, apartment buildings and other civilian sites, the regional governor said.

"Doctors are providing assistance to eight victims at this moment, all of them hospitalised," Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The occupiers hit the central part of the city of Kharkiv," he said, adding that "exclusively civilian infrastructure" had been affected. This included "a medical institution, multi-apartment residential buildings, shops and other public places, (and) transportation", he said.

Russia requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss what it said was a deadly Ukrainian strike on the city of Belgorod.

"We have requested a meeting of the Security Council on Belgorod for 15.00 New York time (2000 GMT) today, 30 December," Moscow's deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

1518 GMT — Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'will not go unpunished': Russia

Russia said that a Ukrainian strike on the city of Belgorod that it said killed at least 14 people "would not go unpunished."

"This offence will not go unpunished," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

1510 GMT — Russia says 14 killed in Ukrainian strike on Belgorod

Russia said a Ukrainian strike killed at least 14 people and injured 108 in the city of Belgorod, a day after Russian strikes killed dozens in Ukraine.

Belgorod lies about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine and has been repeatedly targeted by what Russia says is indiscriminate shelling by Kiev's forces.

Unverified footage showed debris strewn across the street and smoke billowing from burnt-out cars in the city's centre, while a large blast can be heard in dashcam footage posted on social media.

1324 GMT — Moscow says the West wants to open another front against Russia in the Caucasus

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said the United States wants "to open a second front against Russia" in the South Caucasus.

In an interview to the Russian state news agency RIA, Galuzin criticised "external interference" in the affairs of Caucasus, meaning Armenia's turn to the West over the situation in the Karabakh region where Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty in the fall.

The Armenian authorities blamed Russia for the "loss" of the territory that had been under Yerevan's occupation for some 30 years and started seeking support against Azerbaijan in the West.

1225 GMT —Ukrainian shelling kills two children in Belgorod: Russia

Ukrainian shelling killed two children in the Russian city of Belgorod, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine, the region's governor said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the centre of Belgorod," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.