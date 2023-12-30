Palestinians taken hostage by invading Israeli soldiers in Ez-Zeytun neighbourhood, in the east of the besieged Gaza, have shared harrowing accounts of torture by Israeli troops.

Those seized during Israel's October 27 ground invasion in the neighbourhood spoke to Anadolu Agency after their release, describing enduring threats, beatings, electric shocks, and hanging for hours.

Cihad Yasin, 43, said his detention was terrifying and brutal. He said the Israeli army imprisoned him for 11 days and he was tortured with electric shocks.

Yasin said he was chained while Israeli troops blindfolded and transported him and other Palestinians to unknown locations. Palestinians were kept bound without food for many days, he said, adding Israeli soldiers sprayed unknown substances on them that attracted insects.

"They left us naked outdoors in the cold."

Recent videos leaked by Israeli troops showed scores of stripped Palestinian men in Israeli military custody, with a London-based news outlet saying one of its journalists was among those humiliated by Israeli forces. In one clip, a group of blindfolded Palestinian men are seen sitting with their hands tied behind their backs as Israeli soldiers watch them.

Yasin revealed that due to torture, including electric shocks, the detainees could not sleep and were forced to sit on their knees until midnight. Palestinians were given food with mould and were also forced to ingest hallucination-inducing pills, he said.

"I still suffer headaches and dizziness from beatings and pills. No news about my family in Gaza; worried about their safety," Yasin added.

Hands and feet tied

Mahmud el Alul, another Palestinian who was released in the Ez-Zeytun neighbourhood, said Israeli soldiers gave them spoiled food. Al Alul said soldiers brought three pieces of spoiled bread for each detainee.

Despite having our hands and feet tied, they would place the bread in front of us, he said.

"We couldn't take and eat it. During my week of detention, I refused to eat due to the spoiled food and remained hungry," he said. "Israeli soldiers refused to untie our hands and feet when we needed to use the restroom," he added.

Alul said soldiers subjected him and others to severe beatings and described being forced to sit on their knees with hands tied for six hours at the beginning of the detention.