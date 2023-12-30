Saturday, December 30, 2023

1504 GMT — Israel, while attacking Gaza, is also 'systematically' engaging in "property theft and looting," a human rights monitor has said.

"The Israeli army has unleashed its soldiers in Gaza to not only kill but to engage in immoral activities such as property theft and looting during raids on Palestinian civilian homes," the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement.

Citing reports and testimonies, the rights group said Israeli soldiers are participating in the "deliberate theft of the assets and money" of Palestinian civilians, including computers, gold and cash.

More updates 👇

1850 GMT — Israel fighting on 'all fronts,' war to last many months: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address that Israel was fighting on "all fronts" in a war that he said would last many more months until 'victory' is achieved.

1816 GMT — Israeli army reports deaths of 2 more soldiers in Gaza

The Israeli army reported that two of its soldiers were killed and five of its soldiers were injured in the clashes in Gaza.

In the written statement made by the Israeli army, information was given about the new losses in Gaza.

1705 GMT — Palestinian group says 'hostage Israeli soldier' killed in Gaza by Israeli air strike

The armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine has said that an Israeli soldier being held captive by the group in Gaza had been killed in an Israeli air strike that had also wounded some of his captors.

In an audio speech broadcast by Al Araby television, a spokesperson for the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades group said the air strike took place following a failed attempt by Israeli commandos to free the soldier.

The spokesperson gave no details of when the soldier had been taken hostage, or where he was being held in Gaza. He said the group is still holding the body of the slain soldier. The Israeli military spokesperson's office declined to comment.

1539 GMT —Israeli forces kill Palestinian after 'car ramming': Palestinian health ministry

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, after the army reported he allegedly carried out a car ramming.

The Israeli military said soldiers "neutralised" the driver who rammed the car into a military post near Fawwar refugee camp, south of Al Halil.

An AFP journalist saw Israeli forces surrounding a vehicle with soldiers and military vehicles deployed in the area. The Palestinian health ministry, meanwhile, said Mohammed Masalmeh was shot dead by Israeli troops at the camp entrance.

1516 GMT —Pro-Palestine rally planned for New Year's Eve in Berlin banned

Police has banned a planned pro-Palestine march on New Year's eve in the German capital.

The "no celebration during genocide" demonstration, which was scheduled to take place in the Neukolln district from 2130GMT on Sunday is prohibited, Berlin police said in a statement.

It pointed out an "imminent danger" that there could be anti-Semitic slogans and glorification of violence during the protest, "based on the experiences of the past few years."

1404 GMT —Hamas condemns US 'emergency' sale of munitions to Israel

Hamas has condemned the US approval of a $147.5M sale of high explosive artillery munitions and related equipment to Israel.

The United States announced the sale of the 155mm artillery munitions on Friday under an emergency provision that waives the normal requirement for a congressional review.

Hamas said the sale was "clear evidence of the American administration's full sponsorship of this criminal war." President Joe Biden's administration "conspicuously aligns itself with and actively supports all atrocities perpetrated" by Israel, the group said in a statement.

1240 GMT — Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 165, wound 250 in 24 hours

At least 165 Palestinians killed and 250 wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza during the past 24 hours, the Palestinian health ministry in the besieged enclave said.

Residents in the urban refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij, two recent hot spots of Israeli attacks, reported Israeli air strikes overnight and into Saturday.