Türkiye will continue its bilateral activities and multidimensional diplomacy in the new year to solve increasing Islamophobia in 2024.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, while the burning of the Quran occurred 15 times in Europe in 2022, the Turkish Foreign Ministry detected 507 attacks against the Muslim holy book in Western Europe in 2023.

Denmark ranked first with 447 attacks against the Quran.

While mosques were attacked 34 times in Europe in 2022, the number of attacks increased to 68 in 2023, showing the grave level of Islamophobia in Europe. Germany recorded the highest number of mosque attacks, with 52 incidents.

Türkiye has taken diplomatic initiatives to initiate criminal proceedings against the perpetrators and provides legal support to Turkish citizens in the face of the attacks.

While Türkiye explained to decision-makers and the public in countries where the attacks took place that the offences have nothing to do with freedom of thought, diplomatic efforts are being made to criminalise Islamophobia actions to find a permanent solution to the issue.

As a result of Türkiye's initiatives, Denmark passed legislation on December 7 that effectively criminalises Quran-burning protests on the grounds of "inappropriate treatment of writings with significant importance for a recognised religious community."

Far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm in January under police protection and with permission from Swedish authorities. An arrest warrant was issued for Paludan, who has been arrested in absentia in Sweden.

Paludan has been investigated for "incitement against a group of people, insult and gross assault against an official."

Initiatives on international platforms