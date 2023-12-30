The Turkish Archery Federation has announced that Mete Gazoz was named as the best men's recurve archer for 2023 in a World Archery Federation's annual poll.

Gazoz, 24, won his third award after 2018 and 2021.

On Friday, the Federation congratulated the Olympic and World Champion, expressing gratitude for bringing pride to his country.

Mete Gazoz, born in Istanbul in 1999, commenced his archery journey at a young age at the Istanbul Archery Youth and Sports Club. At just 16, he debuted representing Türkiye at the 2015 European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Over subsequent years, Gazoz achieved notable victories, showcasing his talent in prestigious competitions like the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Mediterranean Games in Tarragona, Spain, where he clinched the gold medal.