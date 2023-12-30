The 100-volume book series, “Pearls of Turkic Literature," prepared during Uzbekistan's term presidency of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), has been handed to the library of the Secretariat of OTS in Istanbul.

The Thursday event included a brief audiovisual presentation introducing the books, with speeches by Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the head of the OTS and Hayriddin Sultanov, adviser and speechwriter of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Omuraliev emphasised that the series not only encompasses the rich literary heritage of Turkic ancestors but includes the best examples of contemporary Turkish literature.

He expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the significant contributions made during Uzbekistan's presidency at the OTS.

"We will preserve and exhibit this valuable collection in the newly opened library of our secretariat. Thus, our staff and visitors will have the opportunity to closely examine this important work that serves the preservation and promotion of the great historical heritage of the Turkish peoples,” said Omuraliev.