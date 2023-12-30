The Israeli army has said that it is carrying out strikes in Syria after two rockets fired from the country fell into territory under its control.

"Following the report regarding sirens sounding in northern Israel, a short while ago two launches that were identified crossing from Syria fell in an open area," the army said early Saturday.

"The IDF (military) is striking the sources of fire," it added.

The Israeli army told AFP that the projectiles fired were rockets, but did not say the precise location where they fell.

Israel considers the annexed Golan Heights to be part of its northern region.

An Israeli strike targeted the area around the Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday, the Syrian defence ministry and state media said.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran, which backs Bashar al Assad's regime, to expand its presence there.