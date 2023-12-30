After nearly three months of deadly strikes, incessant displacements and sputtering humanitarian aid, exhausted Gazans say they are desperate for an end to the fighting as Israel's war on the besieged enclave looks set to grind on into the new year.

The Israeli army kept up its campaign across the length of the Palestinian territory on Friday in the face of mounting international pushback, with UN chief Antonio Guterres reiterating his call for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and South Africa initiating a case against Israel in international court.

The UN says more than 85 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million people have fled their homes, with many now going hungry and braving the winter rains in makeshift tents.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, warned of the growing threat of infectious diseases as fighting displaces more and more Gazans, forcing them ever further south towards the already-overcrowded city of Rafah.

"Enough with this war! We are totally exhausted. We are constantly displaced from one place to another in cold weather," said 49-year-old Um Louay Abu Khater from a camp in the southern border city.

"The bombs keep falling on us every day and night. We expect missiles (at any moment), while others are preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations."

Aid convoy under Israeli attack: UNRWA

Israel imposed a total blockade on the already besieged Gaza after October 7, cutting off water, electricity, food and medical supplies and allowing minimal aid convoys into the enclave.

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees said Friday that one such convoy had come under fire from Israeli forces the day before without causing any casualties.