As an intelligence tool, Israel uses and manipulates the information from the website Canary Mission, which publishes profiles of academics and students who support Palestine, in an effort to impede their career advancement.

The platform, established in 2014, has been creating a "blacklist" by labeling pro-Palestinian supporters, including Jews who oppose Israeli violence, as antisemitic to spoil their careers.

Canary Mission has been compiling information about academics and students and publishing information without permission to discredit and intimidate Palestine supporters.

“Canary Mission documents people and groups that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews. We investigate hatred across the North American political spectrum, including the far-right, far-left and anti-Israel activists,” the group said on its website.

“Every individual and organisation has been carefully researched and sourced. You can help expose hatred by alerting us to anti-Semitic activity on your college campus and beyond.”

In addition to student organisations at US universities, the list also includes institutions such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), one of the most significant Muslim organisations, and media organisations like Al Jazeera television.

Related 'Spiralling out of control': Pro-Palestine supporters face growing backlash

Attempts to silence Jews opposing Israel's occupation

Canary Mission primarily targets Muslim, Arab and immigrant students and academics but it has drawn attention for including Jews who oppose the occupation of Palestine.

The profiles published on the website, seemingly based on open-source intelligence regarding individuals and organisations, appear to contain information that may include details considered private.

Some of the individuals blacklisted by Canary Mission appear in Google searches with information sourced from the extremely right-wing site.

One notable example is the presence of childhood photos of Esther Tsvayg, a Jewish Stanford University student.

Tsvayg expressed her displeasure with the situation in a message on X on September 12.

“I have spent so much of my own money and time trying to regain control of my online presence. Now, Google has determined that Canary Mission is the singularly most credible, authoritative source on who I am. This is what happens when we rely on algorithms to mete out truth,” she wrote.

Zoe Jasper, an Oberlin College student and member of Jewish Voice for Peace at Oberlin, discovered she was listed by Canary Mission and wrote an article for the Jewish Student Press Service's magazine, New Voices, in 2019.

Jasper noted feeling "discomfort and fear" that she had never experienced before when she first saw her profile on Canary Mission. “I will use my place on your blacklist as incentive to delve deeper into the progressive movements that I know are essential to my Judaism,” she wrote.

Related Why are Palestinians and their allies at Ivy League Campuses feeling unsafe?

Financial ties

While the founders of Canary Mission remain shrouded in mystery, the organisation accepts tax-deductible donations publicly through its website.

In an article published on December 22 in the Nation, journalist James Bamford highlighted the "highly secretive" connections of Canary Mission with Israeli intelligence and American financiers, akin to Israeli espionage in the US.

Meanwhile, the Haaretz newspaper, in a 2018 report, revealed that funds were transferred to Canary Mission through the so-called non-profit organisation, Megamot Shalom, which notably lacks an official website or spokesperson.