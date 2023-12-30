Turkish intelligence “neutralised” a senior PKK/YPG terrorist in Syria’s northeastern Qamishli district, security sources have said.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has taken down Remziye Altig, codenamed Viyan, in the Qamishli district of the Middle Eastern country, said the sources on Saturday.

The terrorist, who was responsible for the group’s financial traffic and was carrying out terror activities in Syria, was tracked and closely monitored by MIT.

Altig led demonstrations organised by the youth section of the terrorist PKK/KCK in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province before 2016 and took part in the group's action planning.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.