TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in Syria
Neutralised terrorist Remziye Altig, codenamed Viyan, held responsibilities for the terror group's financial operations and action planning.
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in Syria
The anti-terror operation came after a recent PKK terror attack that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2023

Turkish intelligence “neutralised” a senior PKK/YPG terrorist in Syria’s northeastern Qamishli district, security sources have said.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has taken down Remziye Altig, codenamed Viyan, in the Qamishli district of the Middle Eastern country, said the sources on Saturday.

The terrorist, who was responsible for the group’s financial traffic and was carrying out terror activities in Syria, was tracked and closely monitored by MIT.

Altig led demonstrations organised by the youth section of the terrorist PKK/KCK in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province before 2016 and took part in the group's action planning.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

RECOMMENDED

Several anti-terror operations came after a recent PKK terror attack that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq. Turkish airstrikes, since then, have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria and neutralised senior terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTürkiye resolutely continues anti-terror operations: President Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good