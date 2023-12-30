WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan election body rejects ex-PM Khan's nomination for upcoming polls
The decision comes as a fresh blow to Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party as they face multiple challenges on the legal and political fronts.
Pakistan election body rejects ex-PM Khan's nomination for upcoming polls
The 71-year-old former cricketer is the country’s most popular opposition figure. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
December 30, 2023

Election officials in Pakistan have rejected former prime minister Imran Khan as a candidate in the country's February parliamentary election. His lawyers have said they will appeal.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday disallowed Khan's candidacy because of his conviction and what they said was his disqualification under the constitution, according to documents. They also rejected the candidacies of former members of his cabinet.

The decisions were a fresh blow for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, which authorities have targeted during a monthslong crackdown.

Khan is in prison serving a three-year sentence for corruption and also faces a stack of other charges, making it difficult for him to run for office. But he still filed nomination papers, buoyed by an appeals court's August decision to suspend his criminal conviction.

The 71-year-old former cricketer is the country's most popular opposition figure.

RelatedPakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in state secret case
RECOMMENDED

No-confidence vote and removal

He was kicked out of office in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote in the parliament by his political opponents. Since then, government agencies have pursued him in the courts.

His lawyer, Azhar Siddique, said the rejection exposed the election commission's bias. He blamed the commission and "invisible forces" for Khan's disqualification.

Another of his lawyers, Rai Muhammad Ali, described the rejection of Khan's papers as an injustice to Pakistan.

"We want transparent elections," Ali said. "These situations are being deliberately created to evade the election. They are all scared. We will not let them escape."

RelatedPakistan court indicts Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good