A global call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza has been started by a grassroots campaign — Countdown2Ceasefire — in London by a group of young activists who came together through social media.

"A permanent ceasefire is the first step in ending the current deplorable situation and a tangible move towards a future where traumatised communities can rebuild and recover," Bushra Mohammad, a campaign spokesperson said on Saturday.

The campaign, which came into being two weeks ago, points out that New Year's Eve is a moment of celebration worldwide and an opportunity to create resolutions for a brighter future.

'3,2,1 — Ceasefire Now'