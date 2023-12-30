WORLD
2 MIN READ
Global campaign #Countdown2Ceasefire to demand Gaza truce on New Year's Eve
As death toll keeps mounting in Gaza in Israel's relentless attacks, campaigners aims to morph the traditional New Year’s countdown into an influential and resounding countdown for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in London. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2023

A global call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza has been started by a grassroots campaign — Countdown2Ceasefire — in London by a group of young activists who came together through social media.

"A permanent ceasefire is the first step in ending the current deplorable situation and a tangible move towards a future where traumatised communities can rebuild and recover," Bushra Mohammad, a campaign spokesperson said on Saturday.

The campaign, which came into being two weeks ago, points out that New Year's Eve is a moment of celebration worldwide and an opportunity to create resolutions for a brighter future.

'3,2,1 — Ceasefire Now'

As the death toll keeps mounting in Gaza in Israel's relentless attacks, campaigners aim to morph the traditional New Year's countdown into an influential and resounding countdown for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The campaign has been embraced by over 40 countries, to stop the brutal killing of civilians and save the lives of the people in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Israel.

Local countdown events have been arranged in all corners of the world, from Southeast Asia to Latin America. Countdown2Ceasefire plans to livestream the events across multiple social media platforms.

Organisers vouch to make a New Year's resolution, of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as the countdown begins, to demand "Ceasefire Now."

SOURCE:TRT World
