Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed that turning sports into a tool for political competition “serves no purpose” after a highly anticipated match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray was postponed citing problems in the organisation.

“Turning sports into a tool for daily political competition, for whatever reason, is wrong, misguided, and serves no purpose,” Erdogan said addressing the Necip Fazil Awards Ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday.

“We want Turkish sports, especially football, to be in the spotlight not through controversies but through successes," he added.

The Turkish president expressed that he expects “all clubs to genuinely embrace the spirit of fair play, representing peace, solidarity, and collaboration in sports."

Erdogan's remarks came a day after the Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, scheduled to be played in Riyadh, got postponed.

In a statement, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that the match “was postponed due to some problems in the organisation with the joint decision of the clubs” and the Turkish football body.