The US claimed that a Chinese spycraft, which traversed above the US earlier this year, was in communication with China through the services of a US-based internet provider.

Unnamed US intelligence officials alleged that, based on investigations, a US internet company provided services to maintain the communication network of the Chinese balloon, NBC News said Friday.

Officials reported that the internet company was used for sending and receiving information from China through the balloon.

The company, whose name is not disclosed for security reasons, said in its internal investigation that no supporting evidence was found for the claim.

“As we had made it clear before, the airship, used for meteorological research, unintentionally drifted into US because of the westerlies and its limited self-steering capability,” said a spokesman at the Chinese Embassy in Washington.