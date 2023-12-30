WORLD
Several civilians killed, injured in Syrian regime attack in Idlib
Army, stationed in Saraqib, Idlib, along with Iranian-backed terror groups, launch attack on centre of Idlib.
Relatives bury five members of the same family, killed overnight in a Russian airstrike, during their funeral at their village of Kfar Shalaya in Syria's Idlib province on December 26, 2023. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2023

Two civilians were killed and 15 injured in an attack by the Syrian army on the city centre in Idlib.

Syrian army forces stationed in the eastern Saraqib district of Idlib, along with Iran-backed terror groups, launched a ground-to-ground artillery attack on the city centre.

Two civilians were killed in the attack on Saturday, according to information from the Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets. The injured civilians were transported to hospitals.

In a 2017 meeting, Türkiye, Russia and Iran decided to establish four de-escalation zones in areas not under the control of the Syrian government.

Despite the agreement, the Assad regime, supported by Iranian-backed militants and Russia, continued attacks, seizing three of the four designated zones and turning its focus toward Idlib.

While Türkiye and Russia reached an additional agreement in September 2018 to reinforce the ceasefire, attacks escalated again in May 2019.

Millions displaced

Following a new agreement between Türkiye and Russia in March 2020, the ceasefire has largely held.

Between 2017 and 2020, approximately 2 million civilians fleeing attacks were forced to migrate to areas near the Turkish border.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.

