Tunisian opposition movement urges release of political detainees
Ennahda has condemned the arrest of Ziad Al-Hani and called it an unjustified attack on freedom of expression.
Supporters of Tunisia's Salvation Front opposition coalition carry banners and flags during a protest against Tunisia's President Kais Saied, marking two years since Saied began amassing power, amidst a heatwave in Tunis, Tunisia July 25, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 31, 2023

Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement has urged authorities to release all political detainees.

It followed the arrest of journalist Ziad Al-Hani, against the backdrop of his statements on a radio program where he criticised Commerce Minister Kalthoum Ben Rejeb.

Ennahda Movement expressed solidarity with Al-Hani in a statement “after the Public Prosecutor at the Tunisian Court of First Instance sentenced him to be detained after he expressed his opinion on the behaviour of some administrative departments and commented on the performance of government officials.”

The group condemned the arrest and deemed it "unjustified," and said "freedom of the press and expression should not be compromised."

The Movement demanded "the release of Al-Hani and all other political detainees.”

Ennahda denounced “the authorities” efforts to silence free and oppositional voices, including journalists, bloggers and influencers.”

Security authorities arrested Al-Hani on Thursday on charges of “insulting the Minister of Commerce,” according to the Tunisian Journalists Syndicate.

Political crisis

On a program on private IFM radio, Al-Hani criticized Rejeb for the “bureaucracy that obstructs development projects,” and demanded she step down.

Authorities have arrested more than 20 prominent political figures in 2023.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament in 2021.

While Saied insists that his measures were m eant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

SOURCE:AA
