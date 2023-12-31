Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement has urged authorities to release all political detainees.

It followed the arrest of journalist Ziad Al-Hani, against the backdrop of his statements on a radio program where he criticised Commerce Minister Kalthoum Ben Rejeb.

Ennahda Movement expressed solidarity with Al-Hani in a statement “after the Public Prosecutor at the Tunisian Court of First Instance sentenced him to be detained after he expressed his opinion on the behaviour of some administrative departments and commented on the performance of government officials.”

The group condemned the arrest and deemed it "unjustified," and said "freedom of the press and expression should not be compromised."

The Movement demanded "the release of Al-Hani and all other political detainees.”

Ennahda denounced “the authorities” efforts to silence free and oppositional voices, including journalists, bloggers and influencers.”