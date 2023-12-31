Ecuador has reached an agreement with an Indigenous community in the country's Orellana province to end the group's blockade of oil projects in the area, the Ministry of Energy and Mining has said.

After "arduous conversations" with the Waorani Kawymeno, the ministry said Saturday a deal was reached that would restart drilling at Ishpingo over the next three days, though wells would start operating on Saturday and thereby the force majeure would be lifted.

The ministry statement acknowledged that public works promised to the community by previous administrations had not been carried out.

The ministry vowed to mobilize machinery to start land clearing works, provide an internet connection for the community as well as deliver kits with food, awnings, blankets and medicine.

"We assume responsibility for correcting these omissions and ensuring that each community receives the attention and resources it deserves," the ministry said in the statement.

