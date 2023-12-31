The barren desert plain among the mountains of eastern Afghanistan is filled with hundreds of thousands of people.

Some live in tents. Others live out in the open, among the piles of the few belongings they managed to take as they were forced from neighbouring Pakistan.

The sprawling camp of people returning to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing is the latest facet of Afghans’ long, painful search for a stable home.

More than 40 years of war, violence and poverty in Afghanistan have created one of the world’s most uprooted populations. Some 6 million Afghans are refugees outside the country. Another 3.5 million people are displaced within the country of 40 million, driven from their homes by war, earthquakes, drought or resources that are being depleted.

Over the course of months, an Associated Press photographer travelled across Afghanistan from its eastern border with Pakistan to its western border with Iran, getting to know displaced people and returned refuges and capturing their images.

Afghanistan is already a poor country, especially after the economic collapse that followed the takeover by the Taliban two years ago. More than 28 million people — two-thirds of the population — rely on international aid to survive.

The displaced are among the poorest of the poor. Many live in camps around the country, unable to afford enough food or firewood for heat in the winter. Women and children often turn to begging. Others marry off their young daughters to families willing to pay them money.

In a camp for internally displaced people outside Kabul, it was 15-year-old Shamila’s wedding day. She stood in a bright red dress among the family’s women, who congratulated her. But the girl was miserable.

“I have no choice. If I don’t accept, my family will be hurt,” said Shamila, whose father did not give the family’s name. Her groom’s family is giving her father money to pay off the debts he’s had to take on to support his wife and children.

“I wanted to study and work, I should have gone to school,” Shamila said. “I have to forget all my dreams … so at least I can help my father and my family a little and maybe I can take the burden off their shoulders.”

Facing dire conditions after expulsion