The Turkish military "neutralised" the assassin of Turkish diplomat Osman Kose and other PKK terrorists in a recent anti-terror air operation with the assistance of the country's intelligence organisation in northern Iraq.

Cemil Akar, codenamed Renas Derik, was one of the PKK/KCK terrorists involved in the assassination of Kose, the former diplomat in Iraq, on July 17, 2019, according to security sources.

Dozens of PKK terrorists, including Cemil Akar, were neutralised in a recent air operation in northern Iraq conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces with the assistance of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

On July 17, 2019, Osman Kose, who was serving at Türkiye's Consulate General in Erbil city, was killed in an armed attack at a restaurant. Two Iraqi nationals sitting at the next table were also killed.

The examination of security camera footage to determine the assassins of Kose revealed that two terrorists entered the restaurant on foot, sat at a table near the diplomat's table, and their accomplice was already inside, and all three fled the crime scene after the terror attack.

Following the armed attack, the terrorists and those who collaborated with them were also identified through examination of security camera footage.

After the assassination, increased intelligence efforts revealed that PKK/KCK terrorist Akar relocated from Erbil to Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region, and then to Qandil.

It was revealed that Akar had illegally crossed from Türkiye to Syria at the end of 2014, joined the rural ranks of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation, and later continued the organisation's activities in Makhmur, Iraq.