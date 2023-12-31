Dozens of Israeli soldiers stationed near the Gaza border are suspected of having the skin disease leishmaniasis, an Israeli newspaper has revealed in its report.

Dozens of soldiers are suspected of having skin lesions caused by the Leishmania parasite, which causes Rose of Jericho disease (leishmaniasis) because they have "ulcerative skin lesions," the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported on Sunday.

Some soldiers were sent to conduct laboratory tests, the results of which have yet to be received, while others were transferred to dermatology clinics for treatment, it added.

"Leishmania has been a national scourge for several years," Eli Schwartz, an expert in internal medicine and travel medicine at Tel Hashomer Medical Center and president of the Israeli Society of Parasitology and Tropical Diseases, told the daily.

“In Operation Protective Edge (the 2014 war on Gaza) in the summer of 2014, we treated many infections of soldiers who had Leishmania,” the expert said, noting that “the disease made a comeback at the beginning of the fighting on Oct.7." He explained that the parasite infections did not occur in Gaza, but rather in the area surrounding the enclave.

"The area has been infested for years with rodents that carry the parasite in their bodies, and with the sand-fly, which is particularly common there. The soldiers were infected mainly at the beginning of the fighting when the weather conditions in October were summery - then there is considerable activity of the sand-fly,” Schwartz added.

Operational challenges: Shutdowns needed for complex hospital treatments

The Leishmania parasite is transmitted to humans through the bite of a tiny fly, each bite leaves an inflamed and painful lesion that does not heal. In some cases, the treatment requires the shutdown of operational activity due to the complex treatment that is carried out in hospitals only.