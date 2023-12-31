Turkish security forces have “neutralsed” three PKK terrorists, including two on a wanted list, in Türkiye’s southeast, the country's interior minister has said.

In a post on X on Sunday, Minister Ali Yerlikaya identified the terrorists on the wanted list as Delil Bal, codenamed Piling Mardin, and Islam Olcay, codenamed Demhat Amad.

The third terrorist was a Syrian national codenamed Welat Kod, said Yerlikaya.

The terrorists were targeted in an anti-terror operation in Mardin province and they were involved in numerous attacks that injured many Turkish soldiers, said the minister.