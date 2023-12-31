The Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has won a second term in office with a landslide victory, according to provisional results announced, in a vote opposition leaders have dismissed as a "sham."

Provisional results from the single-round presidential ballot, declared by the country's electoral commission Ceni, showed that Tshisekedi had won 73 percent of the vote.

Moise Katumbi — a wealthy businessman, football club owner and former provincial governor — was the runner-up with about 18 percent.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's Constitutional Court is expected to confirm the provisional results on January 10.

Tshisekedi, 60, first came to power in January 2019 after a disputed election that many observers said he had lost.

Martin Fayulu, who says he was robbed of the last presidential election in 2018, also contested this year's poll but won about five percent of the votes in the end.