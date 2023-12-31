WORLD
3 MIN READ
DRC's Felix Tshisekedi secures second term with landslide victory
Around 18 million people voted in the election, which saw a turnout of over 40 percent, according to the country's electoral commission.
DRC's Felix Tshisekedi secures second term with landslide victory
Tshisekedi, 60, first came to power in January 2019 after a disputed election that many observers said he had lost. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Emir Isci
December 31, 2023

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has won a second term in office with a landslide victory, according to provisional results announced, in a vote opposition leaders have dismissed as a "sham."

Provisional results from the single-round presidential ballot, declared by the country's electoral commission Ceni, showed that Tshisekedi had won 73 percent of the vote.

Moise Katumbi — a wealthy businessman, football club owner and former provincial governor — was the runner-up with about 18 percent.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's Constitutional Court is expected to confirm the provisional results on January 10.

Tshisekedi, 60, first came to power in January 2019 after a disputed election that many observers said he had lost.

Martin Fayulu, who says he was robbed of the last presidential election in 2018, also contested this year's poll but won about five percent of the votes in the end.

RECOMMENDED

The 20 remaining candidates, including Denis Mukwege, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for his work with female victims of wartime sexual violence, were either under, or hovering around, one percent.

Nine opposition candidates — Mukwege, Fayulu and Katumbi — on Sunday signed a declaration rejecting what they termed a "sham" election and called for a re-run.

Fayulu, addressing reporters in the capital Kinshasa the same day, said the results "are a masquerade. This must not be accepted."

Tresor Kibangula, a political analyst at the Ebuteli Research Institute who spoke to AFP before the full provisional results were released, said Tshisekedi's vote tally "is way beyond all expectations".

"His dynamic campaign worked" but his scores in some regions "raise questions about the impact of the irregularities that were observed."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'