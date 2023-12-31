Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “all countries and institutions” ought to unite in their opposition to the killing of defenceless women and children in Gaza for a better future.

“All countries (and) institutions need to take a united stand against the killing of innocent children and women in Gaza,” Erdogan said in his video message on New Year's Eve.

“We hold hope for a better future for humanity. So-called democratic, freedom-loving countries must stop supporting bloody terrorists for this to happen,” the president said.

Beginning with the war between Russia and Ukraine, he stressed, sincere attempts should be made to put an end to conflicts that cause suffering for people and waste national resources.

“We need to see that wealth of societies, which has been exploited for centuries, their dignity trampled upon, is used for their future, prosperity, security,” he added.

Erdogan stressed that the goals for 2023 were just beginning as they are about to launch the real takeoff with Türkiye's Century in conjunction with 2024.

Striving for global, regional climate of peace