TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye’s first lady wishes for year of peace, justice, prosperity
"I wish for a year where peace and justice prevail, with a hopeful vision for a fair world for everyone, and where our Palestinian brothers and sisters find tranquility and prosperity," says Emine Erdogan.
Türkiye’s first lady wishes for year of peace, justice, prosperity
First lady attended the opening of the "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Children Painters Exhibition" organised by the Directorate of Communications to draw attention to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza through the eyes of children / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2023

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan extended wishes for a year marked by peace, justice and prosperity, fostering a vision of global fairness.

"I wish for a year where peace and justice prevail, with a hopeful vision for a fair world for everyone, and where our Palestinian brothers and sisters find tranquility and prosperity," Erdogan said on X.

The first lady reflected on the past year, acknowledging the challenges faced by the nation but highlighting significant developments.

RECOMMENDED

Bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming 2024 with renewed hope, she shared a video compiled from visuals of varioius developments that made headlines in the country over the past year.

RelatedEmine Erdogan hosts 'One Heart for Palestine' summit with other first ladies
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'