Warning of a second Korean war, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the peninsula was undergoing an “uncontrollable crisis” due to “reckless” military provocations by the US and South Korea.

“What merits attention is that the (South Korean President) Yoon Suk Yeol group of puppets is making a suicidal attempt to achieve a ‘balance of power’ with the DPRK,” Kim told a meeting of the country's ruling Workers' Party.

Kim said Seoul was attempting to “stand in confrontation” with North Korea “to the last” by expanding the UN Command, which he called “an illegal ghost body.”

The North Korean leader alleged that the UN Command was being expanded into a "multinational war organization for provoking a second Korean war,” Pyongyang-based KCNA reported on Sunday.

He accused the US, Japan and South Korea of “long-term conspiracy and collusion against” North Korea which is “driving the situation in the Korean peninsu la into more unpredictable and critical conditions.”

Nuclear arsenal

Kim noted that it was first time in 40 years that US nuclear strategic weapons including a “super-large strategic nuclear submarine” as well as a nuclear strategic bomber had entered the Korean Peninsula.

These turned South Korea “completely into a forward military base and a nuclear arsenal of the US and joint military exercises of various scales have been ceaselessly staged all year round, setting the "highest record in history,” Kim said.

He warned that a “physical clash can be caused and escalated even by a slight accidental factor in the area of along the Military Demarcation Line where large armed forces of both sides are standing in confrontation with one another."