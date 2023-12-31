TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to maintain moral, rational, effective foreign policy in 2024
Türkiye to further increase depth, dimensions of its independent, national foreign policy in year ahead, says Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye to maintain moral, rational, effective foreign policy in 2024
"We will further increase the depth and dimensions of our independent national foreign policy," says  Fidan.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2023

Türkiye will continue to pursue foreign policy based on moral values, rationality, and effectiveness in the year ahead, the country's foreign minister said.

"During this period when the international system involves uncertainties and global instability is at stake, our Türkiye-centric independent foreign policy carried out under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transformed our country into a significant actor shaping the international agenda and exerting influence in critical regions," Hakan Fidan said in a New Year message on X.

"With the strength we derive from our people, we will not refrain from raising our voice against global injustices and wrongdoing. We will never hesitate to defend the truth," Fidan said.

RECOMMENDED

“We will further increase the depth and dimensions of our independent national foreign policy that we pursue as part of our vision, Century of Türkiye,” he added.

Fidan extended New Year wishes to citizens both at home and abroad, expressing hope that 2024 would bring prosperity to Türkiye, the Turkish nation, and humanity.

RelatedTürkiye's 2024 diplomacy: Tackling growing Islamophobia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'