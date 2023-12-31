India announced that the Kashmiri party Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) has been declared an "unlawful association.”

The party has been banned for five years under the country’s anti-terror law.

Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday the outfit is involved in “forbidden activities” aimed at separating Jammu and Kashmir from India and the establishment of “Islamic rule.”

“The group was found (to be) spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in the region,” Shah said on X.

It has also been accused of propagating a “false narrative” and “anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order.”

House arrest

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Wa Kashmir, or Movement for Freedom Jammu and Kashmir, was founded in 2004 by the late pro-freedom leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai after they quit the Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, which was banned in 2019 by the Indian government.