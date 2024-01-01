Monday, January 1, 2024

2047 GMT — Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said Israeli politicians supporting ethnic cleansing in besieged Gaza is "a dream that will not come true" after Israeli extremist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich called for resettling illegal Jewish settlers in Palestine's coastal enclave.

"The last of the statements of the leaders of the occupation government regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people was Minister Ben-Gvir's speech regarding the displacement of our people from the Gaza Strip and the establishment of Jewish settlements there. These are dreams that will not be possible to realise in the face of the determination and heroic resistance of the Palestinian people," Hamas said in a statement.

The Hamas statement was in response to comments by extremist Israeli officials including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called for "voluntary evacuation" of Palestinians from Gaza and urged various countries to accept expelled Palestinians from Gaza.

Hamas described the discourses of Israeli ministers as "fascist" and called on the international community and the United Nations to "mobilise the tools of international law against this fascist attitude, which is considered a war crime, and hold the leaders of the occupying structure responsible for their ongoing crimes against children and defenceless civilians."

2112 GMT — US carrier to return from Mediterranean

The US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, deployed to the eastern Mediterranean after the surprise blitz on Israel by Hamas in October, will return to the United States "in the coming days," the Navy has said.

Sent to "contribute to our regional deterrence and defence posture," the carrier will "redeploy to its home port as scheduled to prepare for future deployments," the Navy said in a statement.

"The Department of Defense continually evaluates force posture globally and will retain extensive capability both in the Mediterranean and across the Middle East," the statement added.

The Navy said it was "collaborating with Allies and partners to bolster maritime security in the region."

It noted that the Defense Department will continue to rely on the presence of its forces in the region — including the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group — "to deter any state or non-state actor from escalating this crisis beyond Gaza."

2057 GMT — 10,000 cancer patients in Gaza without medicine: Head of Turkish hospital

There are 10,000 cancer patients in besieged Gaza without critically needed medicine after their only hospital was forced out of service by the Israeli army in the early days of Israel’s devastating onslaught on the blockaded Palestinian enclave, the head of a hospital in Gaza has said.

"After the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital for cancer was forced to go out of service, there are 10,000 cancer patients facing compelling and inhumane circumstances," Dr. Subhi Skaik, the hospital’s director, said in a statement.

He added that now, cancer patients in Gaza have no access to cancer medicine.

Skaik urged countries worldwide to help get the hospital running again, calling it the "only resort for cancer patients in Gaza."

2012 GMT — Al Qassam Brigades hit 26 Israeli army vehicles in Gaza City in past 48 hours

The armed wing of the Hamas group said its fighters had targeted 26 Israeli military vehicles in two neighbourhoods of Gaza City, and achieved direct hits.

"In the past 48 hours, our fighters targeted 26 [Israeli] Zionist invading military vehicles in the neighbourhoods of al Daraj and al Tuffah in Gaza City," the Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

In an earlier statement, the brigades said its fighters had targeted Israeli soldiers and vehicles in several areas across besieged Gaza, including in the southern city of Khan Younis, and inflicted confirmed hits on Israeli soldiers.

1655 GMT — Another Israeli minister calls for ethnic cleansing in Gaza

Promoting ethnic cleansing in Gaza, an extremist Israeli minister has called for the return of illegal Jewish settlers to the besieged Palestinian enclave, saying Palestinians should be "encouraged to emigrate", a day after similar controversial remarks by another extremist politician.

"We must promote a solution to encourage the emigration of Gaza's residents," Israel's extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said.

Israel withdrew the last of its troops and illegal settlers from Gaza in 2005, ending an occupation that began in 1967 but maintaining a harsh blockade over the territory from land, air and sea.

The ethnic cleansing Palestinians and re-establishment of Israeli illegal settlements "is a correct, just, moral and humane solution," Ben-Gvir said.

His comments come a day after far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the return of illegal settlers to Gaza, equally saying Israel should "encourage" the territory's approximately 2.4 million Palestinians to vacate.

1932 GMT — 361 relief planes arrived in Egypt for Palestinians in Gaza

The Egyptian Red Crescent Society said 361 relief planes have so far arrived in Egypt's Al Arish city for Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement cited by the Egyptian state news agency, the head of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society branch in North Sinai, Khaled Zayed, said the cargo planes carried some 11,000 tonnes of different aid supplies to the Palestinian people.

He added that another plane from the United Arab Emirates on Monday arrived at the Al Arish airport holding 10 tonnes of medicines and food supplies for Gaza.

1842 GMT — Hezbollah says 3 more fighters killed in clashes with Israeli army

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said it mourned three more fighters who were killed in clashes with the Israeli army on the border areas between them.

The Lebanese official news agency NNA said the three were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

The statement did not specify what the fighters were tasked with when being targeted but said they were killed "on the road to Jerusalem," in reference to the Hezbollah fight in support of the Palestinian resistance facing Israel's devastating onslaught in Gaza.

1822 GMT — Palestine urges Tony Blair to distance himself from Israeli 'voluntary evacuation' of Palestinians

Palestinian authorities have urged former British Prime Minister Tony Blair not to get involved in Israeli plans that seek to expel nearly two million Palestinians from Gaza under what Israeli officials call "voluntary evacuation."

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry, based in the occupied West Bank, said it is following "with great interest" reports in Israeli media saying Blair is heading a team to work for the "voluntary" evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza, and is holding meetings with some countries on the issue.

It added that if these reports are correct, it will then consider his steps "hostile to the Palestinian people and their rights in their homeland," as well as "a flagrant violation of international law, and hostile to humanity."

1644 GMT — Israel troop pullback signals 'gradual shift' to lower intensity operations: US official

Israel's decision to withdraw some troops from Gaza appears to be the start of a gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north of the Palestinian enclave, although there was still fighting going on there, a US official said.

Israel pulled tanks out of some Gaza City districts, residents said, as it announced plans to shift tactics and cut back on troop numbers. Still, fighting raged elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave along with intense bombardment.

"This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging, which reflects the success the IDF has had in dismantling Hamas's military capabilities there. I'd caution though there is still fighting in the north and this does not reflect any changes in the south," the official told Reuters.

1334 GMT — Israeli officer takes Palestinian infant from Gaza

An Israeli soldier revealed that an officer took a Palestinian infant from Gaza after Israeli air strikes likely claimed the lives of her family.

Shachar Mendelson, a friend of the soldier, told Army Radio on Sunday that Capt Harel Itach, from the Givati Brigade, who was later killed in battles in the northern Gaza on November 22, took the Palestinian infant to a hospital in Israel.

Asked about the infant, Mendelson said: "Itach spoke to a friend during his service in Gaza and told him that while in one of the houses he entered, he heard a baby cry, and decided to take her to Israel." Asked if the infant's family was likely killed in an Israeli airstrike and there was no one around her, Mendelson responded: "That is correct."

1304 GMT — Israeli air strikes on Gaza kill 165 Palestinians in 24 hours

A total of 21,978 Palestinians have been killed and 56,697 have been wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said.

The figures include 165 Palestinians killed and 246 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

The ministry further said that 70 percent of the casualties were women and children.